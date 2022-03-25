THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one female suspect walked up to the victim from behind outside a deli on Valentine Avenue, near East 194th Street, around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The female suspect kicked and punched the girl multiple times in the face, police said. The two male suspects kicked the girl in her stomach and then took her sneakers and phone, according to investigators.

The trio then fled on foot. The victim refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

