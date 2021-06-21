Group beats off-duty officer with bat in the Bronx, sources say

Police on the scene of an assault on an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx on June 21, 2021, according to sources. (Credit: Citizen App)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A group of people attacked an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx Monday afternoon, sources told PIX11 News.

The assault happened around 12 p.m. near Bryant and Lafayette avenues, according to police.

As many as six people attacked the victim, and a baseball bat was used as a weapon, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests had been made, as of Monday afternoon.

