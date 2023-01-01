Police asked for help identifying these individuals in connection with an attack on two teens. (NYPD)

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A group beat and slashed a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx, police said Thursday.

The teenage victims were approached by another group of teens on Sheridan Avenue near East 172nd Street on Dec. 20 around 2:30 p.m., officials said. The attackers repeatedly hit the 14-year-old boy in the head with a baseball bat. They also cut the 15-year-old boy’s hand with some kind of cutting instrument. Both of the victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The attackers fled the scene. Police asked for help identifying them. The NYPD released surveillance images on Thursday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).