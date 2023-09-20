NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group beat and robbed a man in a Bronx subway station last week, police said Wednesday.

The 38-year-old man was getting off the No. 2 train at the Gun Hill Road station at around 3:40 a.m. Friday when the suspects began punching and kicking him, according to the NYPD. The group then stole the victim’s backpack before running out of the station.

The man was treated at the scene for head bruises, police said.

There have been no arrests.

