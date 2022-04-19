TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A violent home invasion in the Bronx last week was caught on video.

The NYPD on Monday released surveillance video and photos of the suspects. The attack happened on Thursday around 5:45 p.m. at an apartment in the area of Valentine Avenue and East Burnside Avenue in Tremont.

The suspects, one of whom was wearing a neon construction vest, waited until a 64-year-old man began to enter the apartment to strike, video of the attack showed. The suspect in the construction vest hit him in the head with what appeared to be a metal bar and the group rushed into the home, the video showed.

Once inside, the men cable-tied and duct-taped the man and a 60-year-old woman, police said. The suspects stole a safe, money, a purse, and a backpack from the apartment while displaying firearms, per authorities.

Several suspects fled in a red Dodge sedan. One ran off toward East 180th Street and Valentine Avenue, police said.

The man suffered cuts to his head and face during the home invasion, according to the NYPD. He was treated at a hospital.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).