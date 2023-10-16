RIVERDALE, The Bronx (PIX11) — Police are searching for a group of people who beat up three teenagers and stabbed one of them in the Bronx on Sept. 26, according to authorities.

An argument broke out between two groups of people around 3 p.m. on Independence Avenue in front of three schools, Drisha Institute for Jewish Education, Riverdale Academy, and Atmosphere Academy Public Charter School, according to police.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the right thigh, and a 13-year-old boy suffered a broken right arm in the attack. Police said both boys went to the hospital on their own. A third boy, 15, was punched in the face and had a cut on his lip. He did not want medical attention and left on his own.

The group of three men and one woman who attacked the teens left Independence Avenue in a dark-colored SUV, according to police.

Police did not say what led to the fight or if the teens were students at any of the schools.

