Pictured are the suspects accused of attacking a man, 62, in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was attacked by a group of assailants Wednesday while walking along a Bronx street, according to police.

The victim, 62, was near East 150th and Exterior streets around 5:15 p.m. when five people punched and kicked him on his head and body, authorities said. One of the attackers swiped the man’s phone after he dropped it during the assault, then the group ran off, officials said. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

Police have asked for help from the public in finding the suspects, releasing surveillance images of them late Thursday.

Pictured are the suspects in an assault on a man, 62, in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).