SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of robbers attacked deli workers in the Bronx just after midnight on Wednesday, police said.

After entering the Morrison Avenue deli near East 172nd Street, one of the robbers pulled out a gun, officials said. The group beat two men working at the store. They took $4,000 and personal belongings, then fled. They left in a dark colored minivan.

The workers, 21 and 26, were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not specify the nature of their injuries.

