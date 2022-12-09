NEW YORK (PIX11) — All aboard the railroad from the east side of the Bronx to Penn Station in Manhattan.

Four new Metro-North Railroad stations will be built in the Bronx neighborhoods of Hunts Point, Parkchester/Van Nest, Morris Park and Co-Op City.

After years of discussion and planning, officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the next phase of the project.

The project will bring rail service within a mile of half a million residents and reduce travel time to Midtown, according to the MTA.

“In partnership with Senator Schumer, Representatives Torres, Ocasio-Cortez, and Bowman, and Amtrak, Penn Station Access will not only drastically reduce commute times, but it will also help connect hundreds of thousands of residents and boost local economies. I’m thankful for MTA’s partnership to get this project off the ground, and I look forward to seeing the completed project to help ensure all New Yorkers have access to the modern public transportation that they deserve,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The expansion uses Amtrak’s Hell Gate Line, and officials say that optimizes the existing infrastructure, which will minimize the construction impact.

The timeline puts the first ride in 2027.