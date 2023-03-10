THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man brutally attacked a grocery store worker in the Bronx Tuesday following a dispute, police said.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at the Foodtown on Allerton Avenue, police said.

Surveillance video shows the 36-year-old employee in an argument with the assailant that turned physical. The attacker punched the victim repeatedly in the face, before running off, police said.

The worker suffered a cut to the head and a bloody nose, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.