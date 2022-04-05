FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — The innocent bystander gunned down in the Bronx on Monday was a grandma who’d just moved to the neighborhood, family said.

Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo, 61, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the back when an argument between two groups of men escalated. No arrests have been made.

Soriano De-Perdomo had survived a tough year, a relative said. She lost her husband to COVID and moved to Fordham Heights to live with her brother.

The Bronx woman dedicated her life to her two children and three grandchildren, family said. They’re now devastated by her death.

The murder involving the Bronx bystander brought out the police commissioner to condemn the ongoing gun violence.

“I don’t subscribe to ‘This is New York and this is the way that it is’ because it’s not,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “We’re doing everything to prevent and deter this violence.”

Shootings in the 46th Precinct are up 100%, with overall violence up 32%.

