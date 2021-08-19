An NYPD officer and a good Samaritan pulled a man from subway tracks in the Bronx. (NYPD)

An NYPD officer and a good Samaritan rescued a sick man from subway tracks just moments before a train pulled into the station.

Video released by the NYPD on Thursday shows horrified commuters shouting about a man on the tracks.

He’d lost consciousness and fell onto the tracks in a Bronx station, police said.

An officer lowered himself down onto the tracks. Video shows him struggle to lift the sick man up. A good Samaritan jumped down and, together, they got the sick man over to the platform.

“Hurry, hurry, baby – hurry,” a woman can be heard shouting.

NYPD cops help New Yorkers at any cost!



That’s when the announcement comes: a Manhattan-bound train was approaching the station.

Riders frantically helped the sick man onto the platform, then pulled up the officer and good Samaritan. Video shows the train pull in moments later.

“NYPD cops help New Yorkers at any cost,” the department tweeted. “We’re also grateful to the Good Samaritan who bravely helped.”