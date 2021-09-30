GoFundMe started after 31-year-old Bronx woman fatally struck by out-of-control truck

Carina Lopez, Bronx woman fatally struck by pickup truck

Carina Lopez, 31, was fatally struck by a pickup truck after parking her car near her Bronx home on Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2021, police say. (Left: Courtesy family; Right: PIX11 via LLN NYC)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — The family of a 31-year-old Bronx woman fatally struck by an out-of-control pickup truck Tuesday night is raising money to help with funeral expenses.

Carina Lopez had just parked her car and was heading home to her family just after 9:30 p.m. when the speeding Dodge Ram hit her on Bronx River Avenue, in the Soundview section, police said.

According to a GoFundMe campaign started by Lopez’s sister Kathy, the victim was dragged by the truck as it slammed into over a dozen parked vehicles on the street, before being rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Lopez’s family remembered her as a “sweet, beloved, caring and very supportive sister, great friend, and very loving daughter,” on the fundraiser’s page.

One person who donated on the page described Lopez as “an amazing person, so sweet, loving, caring and fun to be around.”

Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 shows the truck’s destructive path as it sped down the street, crashing into parked cars as people on the sidewalk looked on in shock.

The driver, 42-year-old Robert Johnson, of Mount Vernon, had to be extricated from the pickup truck before being hospitalized for minor injuries, police said.

He now faces charges including reckless driving and reckless endangerment, according to the NYPD.

Police said Wednesday they don’t believe Johnson was drunk, but they were looking into whether or not he might have suffered a medical emergency or was impaired in some other way.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

