LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 11-year-old girl was shot in the Bronx on Monday evening, police said.

She was shot while on Westchester Avenue around 5 p.m., officials said. The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The girl was walking into a store with a family member when she was shot, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said.

“Praying for the medical team. Please bring her healing and strength,” she tweeted. “HORRIBLE. Here we go again. More shootings. More innocent people.”

Police have not yet released additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).