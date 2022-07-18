THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage girl almost lost her life during a trip to a bodega to get milk for breakfast.

The 13-year-old girl and her 46-year-old mom were in a Southern Boulevard store on Sunday night when shots rang out. A bullet hit the teen’s hand and another grazed her neck. Police said the mom was also grazed by a bullet.

“She tried to pull me down and I think that saved my life,” the teenage victim said about her mom. “If not, I would have got shot right in my neck.”

The pair are in New York City on vacation from Texas. The teen said she didn’t even realize she’d been hit until her dad told her she was bleeding.

“It’s just very traumatizing,” she said.

Just minutes before the pair were shot, a woman was shot a few blocks away as she walked her dog. Police have not released information on the suspect in either shooting. There were seven shooting incidents Sunday and 12 victims, according to an NYPD spokesman. On the same day last year, there were four shootings and six victims.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).