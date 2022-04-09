MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — As horrific gun violence continues to play out across the city, innocent children are increasingly caught in the crossfire. That is the case yet again with a triple shooting in the Bronx as kids simply walked home from school.

Tragically, one girl never made it home. Police have confirmed that 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo was shot to death on the sidewalk after she left school yesterday. Detectives have video that shows two men shooting at each other on East 155th Street in the South Bronx.

Yambo was a ninth-grader at University Prep Charter High School and could not be saved. Her family told reporters she was a straight-A student and a beautiful soul.

Two other students — a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the backside. Both survived the traumatic ordeal. They had just left separate schools, too.

Parents going to pick up their own children witnessed the unthinkable act of violence officials are struggling to contain.

Police say there are no arrests in the case as of Saturday morning. They are looking for two shooters, including one man believed to be in his 20s wearing a grey sweatsuit and a black vest.

Save Our Streets Bronx will be holding a protest against gun violence at 510 East 156th Street in response to the shooting, starting at 6 p.m.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).