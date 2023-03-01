THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx grandmother was indicted on attempted murder charges Wednesday, days after she allegedly repeatedly stabbed her 7-year-old granddaughter.

Maritza Yauger, 65, allegedly stabbed the girl in her neck and body, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. The child also suffered a skull fracture and bleeding to the brain in the Feb. 21 incident. She’s been in a medically induced coma in the days since.

“This brave young girl is fighting for her life after her own grandmother allegedly attacked her as she slept, and with her 4-year-old sister present,” Clark said. “We are hoping for a speedy recovery and will do everything we can to make sure these girls get the support they will need to deal with the trauma.”

The girl was visiting from New Jersey over a school vacation at the time, police sources said. Her uncle woke up to the sound of screams on Feb. 21, officials said. He saw the 7-year-old victim covered in blood and called police.

Officers found the girl, unconscious and unresponsive, on a bed at a Clinton Avenue home near East 169th Street, authorities said. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The girl suffered significant blood loss and brain bleeding.

The family had no prior history of incidents with the city’s Administration for Children’s Services, according to police sources.

Yauger was taken to a hospital for an evaluation before her arrest. She was arraigned Wednesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of first-degree assault and a count of endangering the welfare of a child. The grandmother was remanded into custody. Yauger is set to return to court on April 10.