THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 7-year-old girl was repeatedly stabbed in the Bronx on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers found the girl, unconscious and unresponsive, on a bed at a Clinton Avenue home near East 169th Street around 8 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. She’d been stabbed multiple times, police said.

Emergency medical services rushed the girl to a hospital, police said. Authorities described her condition as critical.

A person of interest was taken into custody. That individual was also taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said. Police were not immediately able to confirm what relationship, if any, the person had with the girl.

