FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of gunning down a rival gang member in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday.

The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, according to the NYPD.

Prince Shabazz, 14, died after he was shot in the chest, hip, and foot on Morris Avenue near East 182nd Street in Fordham at around 9:15 p.m., police said. The victim and his 15-year-old brother were walking down the street when two assailants who had been crouching in wait behind a white car jumped out and opened fire, police sources told PIX11 News.

The victims turned to run, but Shabazz was struck, sources said. The brother was not hit in the ambush.

Police said the shooting was gang-related.

Surveillance videos of the scene show the suspects approaching and, then, fleeing the shooting scene — captures the pair walking along a sidewalk. The suspects fled in a black Toyota Highlander.

The other suspect remained at large, as of Thursday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).