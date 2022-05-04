MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was fatally struck by a truck driver in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said.

The teen was by Neill and Paulding avenues around 8:20 a.m. when she was hit by a 46-year-old truck driver as he made a left turn, officials said. She was critically injured and rushed a hospital for treatment to trauma to the body.

The teen succumbed to her injures. She has not yet been identified by police.

Officials said the driver remained at the scene. Police have not yet said if he’ll be arrested in connection with the deadly incident.