SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl is accused of setting a fire that killed a man and injured two others in the Bronx last week, authorities said Sunday.

The teen has been arrested and charged with murder, arson, assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief in connection to the Jan. 29 blaze, police said.

Authorities found Abdoukarim Sakolly, 27, dead inside the building at 1211 Evergreen Ave., near Westchester Avenue, after responding to the blaze, police said.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. and was under control about an hour later, fire officials said. There was heavy fire on the first and second floors of a building, FDNY Deputy Chief Donlevy said.

The FDNY deemed the fire suspicious the following day.