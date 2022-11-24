EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was shot in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said.

She was shot in the leg around 2:20 p.m. near East 225th Street and Schieffelin Avenue, officials said. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police do not believe the teen was the intended target for the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).