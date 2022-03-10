NEW YORK (PIX11) — A known gang member will spend more than 16 years in prison for his role in the death of a 17-year-old boy, officials said Thursday.

Johnny “Superior” Nunez Garcia, a member of the “Elder Family” set of the Dominicans Don’t Play gang, took part in the June 5, 2009 killing of Jonathan Ruiz, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. The 200-month sentence is in addition to 124 months Nunez Garcia already served for narcotics and firearms offenses.

Nunez Garcia and other members of the gang attacked Ruiz after going to a party and getting into a fight with suspected members of the Trinitarios gang. After a fellow gang member shot Ruiz, causing him to fall to the ground, Nunez Garcia followed up by running toward the fallen teen and shooting him once again at close range. He was left to die and bleed out, officials said.

After his prison term, the 31-year-old Nunez Garcia will undergo five years of supervised release, officials said.