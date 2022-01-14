2 teens arrested in Bronx gang assault that ended with man fatally struck by subway: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bronx subway station gang assault suspects

Police are looking for these individuals in connection with a deadly gang assault in the Bronx on Jan. 1, 2022. (credit: NYPD)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police arrested two teens Wednesday in connection with a gang assault in a Bronx subway station that ended with a good Samaritan being struck and killed by a train.

The NYPD on Friday said the suspects, ages 16 and 17, were picked up in the Bronx on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, robbery, assault and more.

The identities of the boys arrested were not released due to their ages.

Officials on Friday also identified the 36-year-old man fatally struck by a train as he attempted to help the original target of the gang assault.

Police said Roland Hueston, of the Bronx, bravely hopped down onto the tracks at the Fordham Road station in an effort to help the other man who had fallen onto the tracks after being attacked by the group of nearly a dozen.

Authorities said the group approached the initial victim, 38, on the southbound platform of the B and D trains around 2:40 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

One of the suspects displayed a knife and then the group assaulted the man, causing him to fall onto the subway tracks, police said.

He avoided being hit by the subway that killed the good Samaritan, but was taken to an area hospital with a fractured arm, authorities said at the time.

After the two arrests, another nine suspects are still being sought by authorities.

It was unclear which suspects in the above photo collage were the two teens arrested.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Victims demand more housing support

Bronx fire victims demand more housing support

Salvation Army helps Bronx fire victims

School supports students impacted by fire

Victims, survivors of Bronx building fire plan funerals

Helping Bronx fire victims heal from trauma

More Bronx

Crime

Community mourns teenage worker killed at East Harlem Burger King

Adams meets with gun violence prevention groups

Attacker beats man outside Brooklyn Foot Locker in apparent anti-Jewish assault

Manhattan DA Bragg responds to pushback on prosecutorial decisions

Manhattan DA defends new policy on not prosecuting some crimes

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter