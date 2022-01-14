Police are looking for these individuals in connection with a deadly gang assault in the Bronx on Jan. 1, 2022. (credit: NYPD)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police arrested two teens Wednesday in connection with a gang assault in a Bronx subway station that ended with a good Samaritan being struck and killed by a train.

The NYPD on Friday said the suspects, ages 16 and 17, were picked up in the Bronx on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, robbery, assault and more.

The identities of the boys arrested were not released due to their ages.

Officials on Friday also identified the 36-year-old man fatally struck by a train as he attempted to help the original target of the gang assault.

Police said Roland Hueston, of the Bronx, bravely hopped down onto the tracks at the Fordham Road station in an effort to help the other man who had fallen onto the tracks after being attacked by the group of nearly a dozen.

Authorities said the group approached the initial victim, 38, on the southbound platform of the B and D trains around 2:40 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

One of the suspects displayed a knife and then the group assaulted the man, causing him to fall onto the subway tracks, police said.

He avoided being hit by the subway that killed the good Samaritan, but was taken to an area hospital with a fractured arm, authorities said at the time.

After the two arrests, another nine suspects are still being sought by authorities.

It was unclear which suspects in the above photo collage were the two teens arrested.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).