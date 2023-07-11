THE BRONX (PIX11) — Less traffic and faster buses are among the wishes of neighbors and commuters around New York City. Finalizing an improvement plan along a busy stretch of Fordham Road is a hot topic.

Riders Alliance took to the streets on Tuesday to rally for a dedicated busway and send a message to Mayor Eric Adams’ office.

“What we are asking the mayor to do is stand by his promises to do right by the riders, and that starts with a busway on Fordham Road,” said Derrick Holmes with Riders Alliance.

The NYC Department of Transportation has been studying the area and gathering information.

“We are committed to improving bus service and supporting businesses across the Bronx. We have been presenting a refined proposal for upgraded bus priority to the community and continue to develop designs for offset lanes with their feedback,” said a DOT spokesperson in a statement.

NYCDOT has been presenting a proposal that creates bus lanes in each direction and lanes for vehicle travel. Parking and delivery areas are also created.

The Bronx is the only borough without a dedicated busway, which creates bus lanes during parts of the day. Other vehicles can travel through the busways for pick-ups and drop-offs.