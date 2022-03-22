THE BRONX (PIX11) — Students at the Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice are overcoming two years of learning disruptions during the pandemic to achieve one of the highest academic honors.

Student Michaell Santos Paulino, who moved with his family from the Dominican Republic to the Bronx 10 years ago, now has a full ride to Yale University. When the family moved to New York, his mom worked as a taxi driver and his dad worked as a mechanic; Paulino’s job was school.

The teen didn’t think he’s make it into Yale, but he wanted to shoot his shot. He was one of four seniors inducted into the National Honors Society. Schools Chancellor David Banks, who is also the founding principal of the Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice, was on hand.

The students said time management, organization and knowing when to take a step back helped them stay focused on their studies. Support from their peers was also a key to success.