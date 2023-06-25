THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – NYPD Lt. William Sean O’Toole was born in the Bronx – the son of an Irish immigrant bus driver – and it’s the borough where he’s spent more than 40 years of an epic career as a detective.

That time is coming to a close.

The commanding officer of Bronx Homicide since 1999, O’Toole will walk out the door of his squad for the last time on Thursday, after working headline-making cases like the Happy Land Social Club fire in 1990, which left 87 people dead, and the murder of Bronx teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in 2018.

Lt. O’Toole pointed out just hours before Guzman-Feliz was killed on a Wednesday night by a mob of Trinitarios gang members, “That same day, there was a triple homicide in the 43rd Precinct. An innocent lady was hit.”

Yet when homicide detective Francis Orlando secured surveillance images of 15-year-old Guzman-Feliz being dragged from behind the counter of a bodega and stabbed on the sidewalk, “The phone never stopped ringing,” O’Toole recalled. “Friends of these guys were calling up, saying ‘I can’t live with this.’ There’s never been a case like that in the Bronx. It really blew up more than anything I’d ever seen.”

Social media and a police flyer played a huge role in tracking down more than a dozen suspects, including the stabbers, who were apprehended at a safe house in Paterson, New Jersey, within four days of the murder.

O’Toole, now just a week shy of his 63rd birthday, entered the NYPD Police Academy when he was 20 on Sept. 2, 1980. He started his training in the Bronx and briefly worked in Manhattan, before returning to the Bronx as a young investigator for the Sex Crimes Unit, since renamed the Special Victims Squad.

After he was promoted to sergeant, he was overseeing an eight-person team for the Crime Scene Unit when he was called on March 25, 1990, about a suspicious fire at the Happy Land Social Club on Southern Boulevard in the Bronx.

“First, I was told there’s like eight bodies out on the sidewalk,” O’Toole remembered.

But the crime scene turned out to be catastrophic: 87 people were killed in the fire set by Julio Gonzalez, who had argued with his ex-girlfriend, a club employee, before he was thrown out. The girlfriend was sent home in a taxi before Gonzalez returned with a gallon-size container of gas.

“He got the container in a bus garage,” O’Toole told PIX11 News. “It was a gallon-size, transmission fluid container. He got the gas and then set the place on fire.”

O’Toole said most of the people who escaped the unlicensed social club were on the first floor, where the fire was set in an entrance hallway. Many of the dead were on the second floor, where the DJ booth and more tables were located. Most had succumbed to smoke inhalation.

“Eighteen or so people were burned,” O’Toole said. “The rest of the people looked like they were sleeping. You saw a girlfriend and boyfriend holding each other on the floor.”

Gonzalez was arrested quickly at his home. He had left the gas container near the scene. He remains in a New York State prison.

O’Toole was working as a supervisor for the Homicide Apprehension Team when another case made headlines in 1993.

Accountant Lillian DeJesus had been hired by the Promesa drug treatment agency to investigate $300,000 of expenses that had been challenged by New York State. DeJesus was in the middle of auditing the books when she was slain outside Promesa in December 1993. The New York Times reported weeks later that two teens were paid $150 to carry out the execution.

O’Toole was promoted to lieutenant in May 1999, taking over as commanding officer of Bronx Homicide, a position where he’s remained for nearly a quarter century.

He recalled the murder of retired NYPD Detective Donald Pagani, Sr. in August 1999.

Pagani was working with his cousin at the relative’s meat and poultry company. Pagani was in a car, escorting his cousin to a bank for a money drop when the two of them were set upon by robbers. Pagani managed to shoot one suspect dead before he was fatally shot by another.

“A crew from Colombia was looking for money to go to Amsterdam,” O’Toole told PIX11 News.

O’Toole said the investigation led his detectives from New York to Florida, Texas, and Colombia.

“We brought six people in from Colombia,” O’Toole recounted. “There are three warrants still out there for other people in Colombia and Ecuador.”

One case that’s still unsolved weighs heavily on O’Toole’s mind.

On Nov. 9, 2020, the bodies of twin newborn boys were found in a trash and rat-filled lot behind 1460 College Ave. in the Bronx. The location is within the confines of the 44th Precinct.

“Every known, pregnant lady we checked out had their babies,” O’Toole remembered.

The homicide commander related that the dead infants’ bodies had fractured bones after they were thrown into the lot. The boys were full-term.

On Sept. 25, 2021, shortly before the second wave of the COVID pandemic arrived in New York, O’Toole and his team arranged a funeral for the babies. The detectives had named the boys Zeke and Zane.

“We’re the family now,” said O’Toole, as he relayed that a crime victims agency had made arrangements with Eternity Funeral Service, at the request of Bronx investigators.

“We raised money for flowers,” O’Toole said of his squad. “The funeral home donated the plot where they were buried.”

The funeral service featured blue and white balloons, along with teddy bears. The infant twins were buried in a single, white casket.

An honor guard of six uniformed NYPD officers carried the casket from the funeral home as bagpipes played.

A $10,000 reward was announced for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“We’re doing a lot of work with DNA,” O’Toole said. “With the groundwork we’ve laid, we’re going to successfully close this case.”

Now, as O’Toole prepares to step away from a career he’s loved, he spoke of the satisfaction he received when a case was solved.

“You get a great sense of accomplishment when you work the case and go back to the family and say, ‘We arrested him,’” he said.

O’Toole also noted he’s ready to embrace the next chapter of his life.

“It was a good run. I’ll be happy to spend time with my family.”