THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Some young kids will have new books to read this Thanksgiving week.

A free book fair in the Bronx is spreading the love of reading to kids of all ages and fighting the area’s low literacy rates. The gym inside South Bronx Middle School I.S. 584 transformed on Saturday morning.

Approximately 40,000 books were donated by the American Federation of Teachers and the United Federation of Teachers for the event.

