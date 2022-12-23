Spring Valley resident Jefferson Hernandez, 20, was killed during a motorcycle transaction in the Bronx on May 18, 2022. (PIX11)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a May meet-up to sell a motorcycle in Mott Haven, police said.

Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, is charged with a single count of murder in connection to the deadly May 18 shooting of Jefferson Hernandez, according to authorities.

Hernandez, 20, drove down from his home in Rockland County’s Spring Valley to buy a motorcycle listed on Facebook Marketplace, meeting the sellers near East 144th Street and Exterior Street around 3:40 p.m., officials said.

But the sale fell through and an argument broke out among the parties, police said. That’s when Hernandez was shot in the head, authorities said. First responders rushed Hernandez to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police arrested Manuel Reyes, 23, on May 22 on charges of murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. Three days later, Joan Vasquez, 32, was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon. Leonardo Hernandez, 25, was arrested July 12 on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon. Officials previously said that he is not related to the victim.

Investigators said at the time of the shooting that four suspects were being sought.