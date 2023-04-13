SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four people were shot outside a cafe in the Bronx early Thursday morning, police said.

Three women and a man were injured when shots rang out outside Isla Cafe at 1859 Westchester Ave. in Soundview at around 2:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. A 44-year-old woman was grazed in the head and two 37-year-old women were struck in the shoulder and leg, police said. The man, 28, was also shot in the leg.

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear what [prompted the gunfire.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).