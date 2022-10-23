CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A mother and her young daughter were rushed to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition Sunday after a fire tore through their fifth-floor apartment on Morris Avenue in the Bronx.

According to the FDNY, one firefighter and one civilian were also treated for minor injuries.

Fire officials said a woman ran to a nearby firehouse, panicked, saying there was a fire up the street. Firefighters rushed to the scene and met with heavy fire. One firefighter reportedly heard a cry from inside the burning apartment, and rushed in to save the woman and child trapped inside.

The super of the building, who would only tell us his name is Gabriel, said the woman has lived in the building since she was a young child. He showed PIX11 video of the damage, which shows the apartment in ruins. Maintenance workers spent hours mopping up water and sweeping broken glass.

The Fire Marshall also spent hours on the scene, assessing the damage. A neighbor said her adjacent apartment was also significantly damaged, but she was thankfully not home when the fire broke out.