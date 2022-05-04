THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s one Bronx woman’s personal mission this Mother’s Day: to give a special surprise to over 20 moms at one Manhattan shelter.

Lynne Corry, from the Bronx, knows what it’s like to be homeless, addicted to drugs and hopeless. She turned her life around, and now — 25 years later — she’s returning to the same shelter that saved her life.

For decades, Corry has been helping moms in need. this time, she is putting together gift bags wit dresses, underwear, jewelry, personal hygiene products.

Corry delivered gift bags including dresses, jewelry, personal hygiene products and other items to 20 unsuspecting moms at the Young Mothers Program, which is operated by Samaritan Daytop Village on the Upper West Side, just in time for Mother’s Day.

“It’s an inside job,” she said. “Sometimes when you look good, you feel good. One day at time — that’s the message,” said Corry.

Back in 1996, Corry told PIX11 News she hit rock bottom. After her son was born, she knew she had to get help for her addiction and made a drastic change. She now runs a non-profit called “Giving Friends” in the Bronx.

Corry gives all year round, from delivering much needed supplies to families in crisis to holding toy drives.

You can get more information and support her work by going to Giving Friends’ website.