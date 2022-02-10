Former pastor sentenced for running over, stabbing estranged wife to death with machete: Bronx DA

Victor Mateo to be sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the killing of his estranged wife in October 2019, the Bronx DA says. (PIX11/officials)

THE BRONX — A former pastor was sentenced to 23 years in prison for running over his estranged wife and stabbing her with a machete in front of her grandchildren.

Victor Mateo and his wife, Noelia Mateo, had been estranged for about a month when he killed her, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

“The defendant not only took the life of a Bronx grandmother, but also inflicted a possible lifetime of trauma to her grandchildren who were witnesses to this horrific crime,” Clark said.

As his estranged wife left her Bronx home to take her grandkids to school on Oct. 3, 2019, the former pastor struck her with his vehicle, Clark said. When Noelia Mateo hid beneath her car, Victor Mateo got into her vehicle and ran his estranged wife over with it. He then hacked her with a machete.

Mateo, 65, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 17, 2021