THE BRONX (PIX11) — To his family and friends, Jayden Goodridge could always be counted on to flash his big smile and even bigger personality.

But the 21-year-old tragically became the latest victim of a senseless act of gun violence in a drive-by shooting across the street from the basketball courts at St. Mary’s Park in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx

Someone riding an electric bike fired off several shots at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, hitting Goodridge and his friend as they both walked down the street, police said.

The friend, who is also 21 years old, survived his injuries. But Goodridge was hit in the stomach and later died at a hospital.

Goodridge had no criminal record, and add there is no reason to believe he was the intended target, police said. The suspect is still on the loose.

The suspect is pictured on the bike wearing black. (Courtesy: NYPD)

“He was a great big brother. [I] could always count on him for anything. He was like a mama’s boy too. We were always together. That was my baby,” said Goodridge’s mother, Jennifer Gay.

Goodridge was a captain and starting point guard during his time at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains. Gay said her son was now studying to be a physical therapist.

Matt Hanley, his high school teacher and basketball coach, said Goodridge had a million-watt smile that lit up the classroom and the basketball court.

“Jayden was one of the nicest kids I’ve ever had. I had a tough time wrapping my head around this. As a parent, you never want to have to do this. As a coach, somebody you’ve seen grow and develop and become the kind of young man that you were hoping him to be, it’s devastating. It doesn’t make sense,” Hanley said.

Madison Atkinson said her first cousin will be remembered for more than what he did on the basketball court. She said Goodridge was also an aspiring entrepreneur, who recently developed his own clothing line.

“A real life that got taken for no damn reason. Like literally not a reason in this world – a real sensitive soul,” Atkinson said.

Goodridge’s mother said the fatal drive-by shooting of her son speaks volumes about what’s happening on the streets.

“It’s just what’s embedded in these kids nowadays,” Gay said. “They just don’t care. These kids just don’t care anymore. They don’t care about their own life. They don’t care about other people’s life. This world is just, they just don’t care.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).