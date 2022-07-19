THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The former chief of orthopedic surgery at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx was sentenced to nine months in prison for sexually abusing a patient and asking her to be his “sugar baby,” District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Tuesday.

Dr. Woojin Cho, 48, of Hartsdale, New York, was found guilty of sexually abusing a 22-year-old woman who went to see him for an appointment in September 2020.

Cho grabbed the woman’s chest and kissed her on the neck and cheek, also touching the victim’s private area under her clothes and putting her hand on his private area, the investigation found.

Cho put his personal cellphone number in the victim’s phone and asked her to be his “sugar baby.” The 22-year-old victim told her mother about what happened, and police were contacted.

“Authorities conducted a controlled call in which the defendant explained to the victim what a ‘sugar daddy’ and ‘sugar baby’ relationship was and admitted to touching her while saying it was part of her exam. He also told the victim to keep the incident a secret, and that if she kept quiet, she would receive ‘a lot,’” a news release from the Bronx District Attorney’s Office stated.

Cho was arrested on Sept. 15, 2020. A jury convicted him of forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse and second-degree harassment in May 2022.

“[Cho’s] abuse of power and actions are inexcusable,” Clark said in a statement.