THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Neighborhoods in New York City have special and unique business corridors.

The area around Fordham Road in the Bronx is known for its big-name shopping and local flavor. On Friday, the sounds of Broadway echoed around Fordham Plaza.

The NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has sponsored the annual “Broadway in the Boros” for more than a decade.

It’s part of the programming welcomed by the Fordham Road Business Improvement District.

PIX11’s Greg Mocker has more in the video player above.