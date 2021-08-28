EMS and police on the scene after a deadly hit-and-run that left at least one woman dead and another hospitalized on Saturday night, Aug. 28, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — One woman was killed and another hospitalized after they were struck in the Bronx by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said a 44-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman were both struck by the dark-colored vehicle around 9 p.m. near the intersection of East Fordham Road and Morris Avenue, in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.

Authorities said the vehicle fled the scene after striking the women.

Both women were rushed to an area hospital, where the 44-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The condition of the second victim was not immediately known.

No arrests had been made as of late Saturday night.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).