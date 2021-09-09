2 wounded in Fordham double shooting: NYPD

Two men were wounded in a double shooting on a Bronx street late Wednesday night, Sept. 8, 2021, according to police. (Citizen App)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Two men were hospitalized overnight after a gunman rode up on a scooter and opened fire on a Bronx street, according to police

The NYPD said it happened just before midnight on Creston Avenue, near East 184th Street in the Fordham Heights section of the borough.

An unidentified man rode up on a scooter and started shooting, authorities said.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was shot in the hand and taken by EMS to a nearby hospital.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken by private means to the hospital, officials siad.

No arrests had been made as of early Thursday morning.

