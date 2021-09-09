2 wounded in Fordham double shooting: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fordham double shooting on Bronx street

Two men were wounded in a double shooting on a Bronx street late Wednesday night, Sept. 8, 2021, according to police. (Citizen App)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Two men were hospitalized overnight after a gunman rode up on a scooter and opened fire on a Bronx street, according to police

The NYPD said it happened just before midnight on Creston Avenue, near East 184th Street in the Fordham Heights section of the borough.

An unidentified man rode up on a scooter and started shooting, authorities said.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was shot in the hand and taken by EMS to a nearby hospital.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken by private means to the hospital, officials siad.

No arrests had been made as of early Thursday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Lawmakers demand immediate repairs for Bronx NYCHA senior center

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

AOC helps hand out 1,500 backpacks to students in the Bronx

More Bronx

Crime

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Brooklyn collision: 9-year-old girl thrown from SUV, critically injured

Sex trafficking trial: R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her

15-year-old boy shot and killed in East Harlem: NYPD

81-year-old bystander shot on Upper West Side during gang-related dispute, sources say

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter