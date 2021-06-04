Scene from an apartment fire in the Fordham Heights area of the Bronx early Friday, June 4, 2021. (Citizen App)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — At least six people were hospitalized after flames broke out in a Bronx apartment building overnight, the FNDY said.

Fire officials said units responded just after 1 a.m. to a fire on the first floor of a five-story building at 2255 Creston Ave., in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.

Six civilians were sent to area hospitals, with at least two suffering serious injuries, authorities said. They were both expected to survive, according to the FDNY.

The extent of the other victims’ injuries was not immediately known.

The fire was placed under control just before 2 a.m., officials said.

The cause of the fire was not known early Friday morning.

