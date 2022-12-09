LONGWOOD, The Bronx (PIX11) — One neighborhood organization in the Bronx is assisting in the fight against hunger in the city, especially for older New Yorkers. A brand-new pantry has opened, providing free groceries weekly to nearly 17,000 families throughout the city.

With high inflation and the increasing cost of groceries, many families in the Longwood section of the Bronx struggle to buy food daily. So the NY Common Pantry decided they would do something about it. They opened up a new food hub, focusing on helping needy seniors.

Marta Castro, 69, is a retired babysitter on a fixed budget. So when she goes to the grocery store, her social security just doesn’t cut it. Castro is just one of more than 1,300 older New Yorkers who will be counting on this food pantry on Southern Boulevard for food.

It’s part of a program called Nourish. There are hundreds of pounds of free groceries available for pickup each month. Also, the food will be delivered directly to more than 130 community organizations across the city.

In addition to food, there will be nutrition programs as well. Friday, City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca presented a $100,000 check to help feed even more seniors.

In the meantime, Castro is grateful to have another month of groceries to take home. If you want to volunteer or give, you can visit nycommonpantry.org.