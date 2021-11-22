Food for Thanksgiving given out in the Bronx

Bronx

THE BRONX — Families in the Bronx were hit hard by the pandemic, which means they’re going into the holiday season with their wallets already hurting.

They got a helping hand on Monday at a Thanksgiving food giveaway organized by kids with Easy Living Shelter trying to give back.

More than 200 turkeys are being given away. Hot meals were handed out on Monday along with some groceries to help families get a holiday meal on the table Thursday.

“This is a great event because I get to show how helpful I am to the community,” 8-year-old Azir Whitmore said.

More than 250 people registered overnight to get a turkey, Tynecca Valez with Easy Living Shelter said.

More giveaways are planned.

