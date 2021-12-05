3 injured in Bronx hair salon floor collapse: FDNY

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The floor of a Bronx hair salon collapsed on Dec. 5, 2021. (Citizen App)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — The floor of a hair salon collapsed into the basement of the Bronx building on Sunday, officials said.

No one was reported missing in the aftermath of the Prospect Avenue collapse, an FDNY spokesperson said. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Images from the scene show a hole in the floor of the building.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collapse.

Department of Buildings inspectors were on scene Sunday night conducting a structural stability inspection, an agency spokesperson said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Families gather at tree lighting to remember murdered loved ones

Video: Men beat deliver worker with brick, tear his pants in Bronx robbery

Brownsville woman helps thousands of children through agency

Hundreds of Bronx NYCHA residents get free wi-fi, $11 laptops — and program is expanding

Bronx teen grateful to be alive as he celebrates 14th birthday days after being shot in neck

2 NYPD officers wounded in Bronx shootout night before Thanksgiving

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter