3 injured in Bronx hair salon floor collapse: FDNY

The floor of a Bronx hair salon collapsed on Dec. 5, 2021. (Citizen App)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — The floor of a hair salon collapsed into the basement of the Bronx building on Sunday, officials said.

No one was reported missing in the aftermath of the Prospect Avenue collapse, an FDNY spokesperson said. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Images from the scene show a hole in the floor of the building.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collapse.

Department of Buildings inspectors were on scene Sunday night conducting a structural stability inspection, an agency spokesperson said.