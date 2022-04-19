NEW YORK (PIX11) — Flooding closed all southbound lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx Tuesday morning following a nor’easter that blasted the region with heavy rain and strong winds overnight.

The expressway was shut down near Exit 7N-7S for the Cross Bronx Expressway, per the state Department of Transportation. Southbound traffic on the Major Deegan was at a standstill around 6:35 a.m. At least one vehicle was stuck in the floodwaters, video from the scene showed.

The nor’easter that blew into the area overnight prompted the New York City Emergency Management Department to issue a travel advisory through Tuesday morning.

“Heavy rain may cause flooding of highways, streets, basements, & underpasses. Use caution when traveling,” the agency tweeted.

Steady rain and whipping winds were expected to continue through about 8 a.m. before tapering off in the afternoon. Consistent winds of up to 22 mph, with gusts over 30 mph, were predicted for much of the region.