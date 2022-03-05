MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of five robbers was caught on video attacking a man at a Bronx deli.

Around 3:43 p.m. Friday, a man withdrew money from an ATM at 1680 Clay Avenue, when afterward, the five suspects chased him down a deli along East 173rd Street near Topping Avenue, according to authorities. The group was accused of punching the victim multiple times before leaving eastbound on East 173rd Street with his cellphone and $600, video from the police shows.

Watch: A group of five punches a man and steals his cellphone and money inside a Bronx deli. pic.twitter.com/8aBCZPccMH — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 5, 2022

Officials reported the man suffered minor injuries but did not need medical attention. Police are seeking help to locate the suspects.

