Flames and smoke visible at the scene of a five-alarm fire at a Bronx supermarket. (Credit: Citizen App)

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A five-alarm fire tore through a Morris Heights supermarket Thursday evening, leaving four people injured, FDNY officials said.

The blaze broke out around 5:30 p.m. at the CTown supermarket on University Avenue near Macombs Road, sending smoke billowing from the building and flames shooting from the roof, according to a department account on Instagram.

“The store had just closed up for the night and the gates were down. We had to force entry into the store. Our members quickly got inside and started to fight the fire,” said FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens. “The fire eventually gained a lot of headway and we were forced to evacuate the building due to the heavy volume of fire.”

As flames engulfed the store, 200 firefighters from across 50 units responded to battle the blaze, working for more than four hours to bring it under control, officials said.

One civilian and three firefighters suffered what officials described as minor injuries.

“There is obviously a loss of property in the community tonight, but thanks to the hard work of our members, no loss of life this evening,” said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday morning.