Firefighters on the scene of a 4-alarm fire in the Bronx. (Alex Batenko/PIX11)

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — One firefighter sustained a serious, but non-life threatening, injury Tuesday after battling a fire at a Bronx supermarket.

The fire was reported at the Archer Street store about 5:13 p.m., FDNY officials said. A total of 39 units and 168 first responders fought the blaze, which started on the first floor of the supermarket.

Exterior operations were still being conducted more than three hours after the fire was initially reported.