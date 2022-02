Firefighters battle a two-alarm fire at a two-story house in the Bronx. (Credit: Citizen App)

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a two-story house along East 196th Street near Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx.

A call reporting the fire was received at 1:07 p.m. One person has been injured so far, according to fire officials.

