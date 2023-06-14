WAKEFIELD, The Bronx (PIX11) — Two people have lost their lives, and a half dozen others, including five firefighters, are injured after an early morning fire at an apartment building in the Bronx, officials said.

The tragedy has shone a spotlight on safety conditions at the building after residents reported the lack of a working alarm system and a history of building code violations.

Residents at 735-739 East 242nd Street awoke to smoke and flame around 5:20 a.m., FDNY said. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:25 a.m., and flames were shooting out from the rear of a home on the fifth floor, Apartment 5A, according to the FDNY.

Lotachukwu Rodriguez lives on that floor.

“The fire was approaching my own window. It was right there,” Rodriguez said after escaping from the blaze. “I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was really, really traumatizing.”

Rebecca Porter also lives on the fifth floor.

“We saw the flames coming out of the window from the other apartment,” Porter said, “and all we could do is run out of the building for safety.”

It quickly became clear, they said, that their building was ill-equipped to handle an emergency.

“The building doesn’t have a central fire alarm,” said Rodriguez, “so I literally have to go floor to floor, door to door, knocking on the door, waking people up, letting them know there’s fire.”

Luis Reyes, who lives on the third floor, directly below the apartment that caught fire, said that he and his wife noticed flaming debris falling from above.

“I immediately started running down the stairs,” he said, “screaming, ‘Fire, fire! Get out of the building!'”

The fire ended up burning a hole in the roof of the five-story structure, causing the roof to collapse.

Many of the dozens of families displaced from the three-sectioned building were mourning the loss of their neighbors on Wednesday evening. Police and firefighters still hadn’t identified the two victims at that time.

It’s unclear how much of the building will be safe to re-inhabit, according to Department of Buildings personnel. They let some residents back into the parts of the structure deemed safe to retrieve belongings.

Where displaced residents will go next remains unclear.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson showed up at the scene around midday on Wednesday. She said her office and the Red Cross worked hard to get temporary accommodations for displaced families.

However, Gibson added, her staff and the Red Cross found it difficult to find temporary lodging for displaced tenants because migrant families are in many of the hotels that are typically used for that purpose.

Gibson said that because the building is so close to the Westchester County line, she intends to seek accommodations in nearby Westchester communities for the displaced residents.

In the meantime, many residents said the building was unsafe in various ways beyond the fire.

“There’s tons of violations,” said Marilyn Rivera, the mother of a woman who lives in the building with Rivera’s three grandchildren.

In fact, according to the Department of Buildings records, 735-739 East 242nd Street had one open complaint and eight open violations, some dating back six years.

Both city records and building residents said that the landlord is Ved Parkash.

PIX11 News contacted Parkash for comment but has not received a response.