HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fire broke out at a sewage treatment plant in the Bronx early Thursday morning, according to the FDNY.

The blaze at the two-story facility along Ryawa Avenue across Coster Street was reported at around 2:30 a.m., officials said. A fire inside a manhole was fed by gas. Twelve units with 60 firefighters were dispatched. The fire was under control a few minutes before 5 a.m.

There were no injuries reported in connection to the fire. An investigation by authorities is ongoing.