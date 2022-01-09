Bronx apartment fire injures more than 60 people: FDNY

Bronx

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Breaking update: Mayor Eric Adams and fire officials are on the scene offering updates. Watch the video player above.

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Dozens of people were seriously injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights just before 11 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the 19-story high-rise.

More than 60 people were injured in the fire, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. At least 32 people suffered “life-threatening injuries,” he said.

Video shows flames shooting out of a window at the building. Several people climbed down a ladder with firefighters as smoke and flames billowed out of the window, another video showed.

bronx apartment fire fordham heights
People climb down a ladder near a window engulfed in flames at a Bronx apartment building on Jan. 9, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

About 200 firefighters were battling the blaze, which rose to five alarms before it was brought under control Sunday afternoon.

The NYPD tweeted an advisory for motorists to avoid the area near East 181 Street and Valentine Avenue due to emergency vehicles and traffic.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

The Missing: Bronx residents help Texas mom search for troubled daughter who ‘said her name was Beyonce’

Residents push to make COVID testing more accessible in the Bronx

New Bronx testing site opening as positivity rates soar in borough

NYC businesses work to revitalize and rebuild

NYCHA development experiencing heat, hot water and gas outages

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter