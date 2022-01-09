Bronx apartment fire injures more than 60 people: FDNY

Breaking update: Mayor Eric Adams and fire officials are on the scene offering updates. Watch the video player above.

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Dozens of people were seriously injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights just before 11 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the 19-story high-rise.

More than 60 people were injured in the fire, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. At least 32 people suffered “life-threatening injuries,” he said.

Video shows flames shooting out of a window at the building. Several people climbed down a ladder with firefighters as smoke and flames billowed out of the window, another video showed.

People climb down a ladder near a window engulfed in flames at a Bronx apartment building on Jan. 9, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

About 200 firefighters were battling the blaze, which rose to five alarms before it was brought under control Sunday afternoon.

The NYPD tweeted an advisory for motorists to avoid the area near East 181 Street and Valentine Avenue due to emergency vehicles and traffic.

